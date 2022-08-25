Whitecaps host inaugural Women and Girls in Sport match this weekend

The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its inaugural Women and Girls in Sport Match this weekend at BC Place, with a variety of activities set to celebrate women excelling in sport and inspire the next generation to pursue their passion for the industry.

Fans at the game will also see a commemorative logo designed by Kelsie Lee, acclaimed local artist and Design Lead for Motion & Stadium for the team.

The colourful and meaningful logo will be featured prominently during the Whitecaps match against Nashville SC on Saturday, August 27, as well as on social media throughout the month.

Lee told Daily Hive that her Women and Girls in Sport logo design was extremely planned out.

“I used the mimosa flower to represent strength, power, and feminity. Lightening bolts represent women as extreme forces of nature that burn bright and strike out of nowhere,” explained Lee. “The colour palette was specific as well, as pink, blue and white are the trans flag colours. It was very important to me to represent inclusivity in my logo. And the hearts, stars, and leopard print pattern is a nod to my own art and design style.”

In a video posted by the Whitecaps, Lee also shared why the celebration match was important to her.

“Women and girls in sport are really important to me because I believe it allows a lot of young people to get pushed out of their comfort zones, try new things, and really learn what they’re capable of,” added Lee. “I think dealing with obstacles like that is really important. It not only helps character build, but it really shows young women what they’re capable of and what they can go out and really achieve.”

Fans will want to arrive early to the Women and Girls in Sport Match as the first 1,500 people will receive a free VWFC Tank Top.

There will also be a pre-match Jamboree on the pitch with 100 young women between the ages of 8 to 14 from KidSport BC, Her Time, Girls Who Leap, BC Newcomer Camp, and Promise Vancouver.

Participants will enjoy an hour of playing soccer on the pitch at BC Place under the guidance of Whitecaps FC community coaches, and an hour of interactive educational seminars led by high-performance athletes from Fast and Female.

Beyond 90 will host a pre-game panel on The Rising Tide of Women in Sports featuring leading women from Vancouver’s sports community. And the game versus Nashville SC will have three women be part of the officiating crew as well as a woman PA announcer.

“Our goal is to celebrate the many amazing women in the sports industry who are breaking barriers,” said Erin Mathany, senior vice president of marketing for the Whitecaps. “We hope to inspire young women and girls during this match and create a strong sense of inclusiveness.”

Favourite Female Athlete? 🎤 Let us know your favourite female athlete 👇 ➡️ Don’t miss the action on Sat, August 27 vs Nashville at BC Place as we celebrate women & girls in all levels of sport 💙

The four women who have designed logos for the Whitecaps celebration matches this season will have their work featured on banners in Terry Fox Plaza for the remainder of the season.

Commemorative logos for 2022 were designed by Sandeep Johal (Vaisakhi Night), Debra Sparrow (Indigenous Peoples Match), Christina Hryc (Pride Match), and Kelsie Lee (Women & Girls in Sport Match).

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online