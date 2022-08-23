Vancouver’s Lucy Lin has made golf history, and she’s only 12 years old.

On Monday, Lin qualified for the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, making her the youngest female golfer ever to qualify for Canada’s top women’s pro golf event.

The CP Women’s Open is a high-level tournament, ranking 10th in total prize money on the LPGA Tour.

Lin, who claimed one of four qualifier spots, will be 12 years, seven months, and 12 days old when the tournament begins on Thursday.

“I feel like super excited right now – I have no words to describe it,” said Lin, quoted on the CP Women’s Open official website.

“Honestly, I was just trying to hit every shot the best I can. [I] was a bit nervous, but I tried to just stay patient,” “I had a rough start, but I had to come back.”

Remarkably, Lin only narrowly beat a record set three years ago by Michelle Liu, also from Vancouver, who was 12 years, nine months, and six days old when she qualified for the CP Women’s Open in 2019.

Liu, who is now 15 years old, will join Lin at this year’s tournament, as she also qualified on Monday.