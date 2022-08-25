Olympic star Penny Oleksiak set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for charity

Penny Oleksiak is going where no swimmer has gone before.

Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian, Oleksiak announced this week via social media that she’s taking to Mount Kilimanjaro this fall.

The 22-year-old Oleksiak became a household name over the past two summer Olympics, winning a Canadian-record seven medals for her efforts in the pool.

Oleksiak will be working with charitable organization Thrive For Good, with the goal to raise $50,000 for families and communities living on one meal a day to grow their own nutritious food.

“Thrive is spreading a naturally contagious model for growing health, organically. We train and equip communities to create Life Gardens, so they can step out of poverty and teach others to do the same,” the organization’s mission statement reads. “By 2025, Thrive will empower one million people in the developing world to lead healthy and sustainable lives by training them to grow nutritious and income-generating whole foods.”

“I think it’s a really good cause,” Oleksiak said in a video. “If you guys could go and donate to my six-day climb for these families and these communities, I would really appreciate that even if it’s just $1. Even if it’s just a message of support, it’ll mean a lot to me just to know that I have people behind me on this climb.”

Donations can be made to Oleksiak’s page here.