Backstreet Boys rocked Canucks jerseys at their Vancouver show last night (VIDEOS)

Adam Laskaris
Aug 25 2022, 3:57 pm
The Backstreet Boys were back in Vancouver last night, and they didn’t shy away from a bit of fan service to the local audience.

During their performance, just a few feet above the NHL ice, the five-man boy band decided to hit the stage for their show at Rogers Arena in a set of five #22 Vancouver Canucks jerseys.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson all pulled up in the threads, which they kept on for the encore songs of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (not to be confused with the Elton John/Kiki Dee song) as well as “Larger than Life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Feller (@gayconcertdude)

It’s not the first time the Backstreet Boys have pulled the stunt, either, wearing jerseys back in 2019 on their last visit to Vancouver. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?

Currently, the band is in the midst of their DNA World Tour, which began in 2019 but came to a halt from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re slated to finish off their North American leg on September 14 in Oklahoma City, before heading to Europe, South America and Oceania, ending the tour on March 11, 2023, nearly three years after the initial cancellation.

It’s an off day for the squad today before they head off to Edmonton for a show at Rogers Place tomorrow. Who’s to say if they’ll be wearing Oilers jerseys come Friday night?

