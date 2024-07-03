Kelowna man accused in $7.8M fraud investigation drowns in BC

A Kelowna man set to stand trial for accusations he and his wife scammed investors out of millions of dollars has died.

Curtis Quigley reportedly entered the water at Okanagan Falls south of Penticton to try and save two dogs. First responders were called to the area. However, he did not survive.

Social media reports say the deaths were a devastating accident.

“What happened is truly tragic. The two dogs ran into the river south of OK Falls after a deer, Beach’s owner/guardian went in to try to save them. Only the deer emerged alive,” the post reads in part.

Willowbrook Fire Chief Tony Iannella was among those who responded to the call.

“He did go in to try to save the dogs he was walking, which had chased after a deer. Unfortunately, in doing so, he was pulled into the drop structure and drowned, as did the dogs,” Iannella told Daily Hive.

“The drop structures have clear signage regarding the hazards associated with them, and people are warned to stay away. The lower side of them are very turbulent and dangerous.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating Quigley’s death; however, due to privacy reasons, it could not reveal more information about the cause of death or the incidents before it.

Kelowna couple accused in Ponzi-scheme

Quigley, 56, and his partner Kathleen Treadgold, 56, turned themselves in to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) in August 2023 in connection with the investigation and have been released pending an upcoming court date.

The pair were facing more than 80 charges in connection to a real estate scheme investigation. They are alleged to have defrauded investors through a company called Group Venture Inc., which is believed to have participated in a so-called Ponzi scheme that was reportedly started in 2008.

They are accused of conducting a real estate “flip” by offering securities in the form of promissory notes to guarantee investors a set return on their investment.

The victims, RCMP said, were found to have lost $7.8 million in the scheme, and live in Alberta, British Columbia, the US, and Australia.

Due to the death, it’s expected that charges against Quigley will be stayed. Daily Hive has contacted the Alberta Prosecution Service for more details on the charges against Treadgold and whether the court date will proceed as scheduled.

With files from Tanushi Bhatnagar