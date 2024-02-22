"Seriously, who’s paying for this?" Sobeys-owned store called out for $40 pack of chicken breasts

In another case of overpriced poultry, shoppers are calling out a Sobeys-owned grocery store over the “outrageous” price of a pack of chicken breasts.

Reddit user HeadLocation3176 posted a photo of a close-to 2 kg pack of “air-chilled, grain-fed” chicken breasts from Longo’s, a supermarket chain in Ontario owned by Sobeys.

The package, which was selling for $40.51, is just another example added to the list of reasons why Canadians are fed up with grocery prices.

“Seriously, who’s paying for this?” wrote the Redditor.

“40$ for 6 chicken pieces? Outrageous,” replied another Reddit user.

Many shoppers reacted with similar sentiments, comparing the price to other grocery stores like Costco and Walmart.

Others joked about waiting for it to go on sale.

Others answered the original poster’s question as to who would actually buy chicken breasts for $40.

Sobeys supermarkets aren’t the only grocery chains that have caused outrage over chicken.

Last year, Canadians were in Loblaws’ social media comments dragging it for wild chicken breast prices.

And there are plenty more stories of baffling food prices, whether it’s meat, produce, or junk food.

So much so that some Canadians have chosen to boycott Loblaws stores in order to save money.

We might just have to take a page out of their books.