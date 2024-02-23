Tip for drip? Here's how Canadians feel about tipping at coffee shops

Tipping practices in Canada have been a hot topic of late, with many customers saying they’re starting to feel pressured to tip more or more often.

While the general rules for tipping are more straightforward for places like sit-down restaurants, it can be a bit trickier to know whether or not you should tip at a coffee shop.

A newcomer to Canada recently asked for opinions about tipping at cafes in the r/Canadian subreddit, and the post was flooded with comments from people sharing their two cents on the best tipping practices at coffee shops.

“I heard when [a] server serves you coffee, you gotta pay tips, but when you take your coffee yourself (from the counter), you don’t have to pay tips. Is it true?” they asked.

Some Redditors said they tip depending on what they order. “Drip coffee poured from a pot? No way,” wrote one individual.

“A cappuccino at a local cafe which required skill and effort to make properly? Yeah, I’ll leave a tip.”

One person wrote that they’re more inclined to tip at their neighbourhood coffee shop or a small independent cafe.

A barista also said customers shouldn’t be pressured to tip.

“I firmly believe my employer should be the main source of my income. Customers shouldn’t be held responsible.”

Other Redditors echoed the barista’s sentiment, with one person noting that “you don’t ever have to tip if you don’t want to.”

“If you plan on returning to the cafe, I would recommend a tip,” they added.

Many commenters also said they only consider tipping when they receive sit-down service at a cafe or restaurant or depending on the size of their order.

“I tip pretty much only for sit-down and dining and services of any kind. Or if I have a complex or big order at a fast food restaurant or cafe,” shared one.

Others said they’ve stopped tipping altogether.

While tipping generously is often expected in Canada, it’s not the norm worldwide.

A recent report found that North America has the highest tipping rates in the world, with the US in the top spot and Canada in second.

What are your thoughts about tipping at coffee shops? Let us know in the comments.