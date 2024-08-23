Keanu Reeves signs hockey contract with Canadian junior team

Keanu Reeves just added “junior hockey player” to his already impressive resume.

The Matrix and John Wick star signed a one-day contract with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires on Thursday, rekindling his childhood dream of being an OHL goalie.

The Spitfires announced Reeves’ signing in style, sharing photos on social media of the 59-year-old in their jersey, smiling wide as he put pen to paper.

But Reeves didn’t just sign a hockey contract. The famously wholesome movie star also autographed a bunch of memorabilia, all set to be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association in Windsor.

The Canadian actor, who was playing a show at Caesar’s with his band Dogstar, was born in Lebanon but later moved to Toronto, where he spent most of his childhood.

He was once a promising goalie prospect and even tried out for the Spitfires, among other OHL teams, as a teenager. Unfortunately, an injury derailed those hockey aspirations, leading him down a different path.

Now, four decades later, it’s safe to say that things worked out pretty well for him.