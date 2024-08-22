Canadian gymnast up for major Olympic award

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black is being recognized after a very classy gesture at Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Black and another Canadian gymnast, Shallon Olsen, were lauded by many after they were seen consoling France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos following a qualifying event during the Games.

THIS. This is what the #Olympics are all about 🫶 🎥: ashleigh_wilmot/TT pic.twitter.com/1BofowmiLZ — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

The French team finished 11th in the event and did not qualify for the final, while de Jesus dos Santos finished no higher than 33rd in any individual apparatus.

“Thank you, Ellie Black, for being such a beautiful human being and doing what we all wanted to do – wrap our arms around Mélanie and Team France with all the love and support in the world! I am thrilled for you and Team Canada (great job) and even more impressed by your heart,” former US Olympian Kathy Johnson Clarke wrote on X when the video first hit the spotlight.

Now, Black is receiving even more attention for the touching gesture, as she was named as one of six finalists for the Fair Play Award.

Paris 2024 is wrapped with some incredible moments that embodied the Olympic spirit. 🤩💪 Check out five extraordinary acts of sporting spirit. Which would you vote for to win the Paris 2024 Fair Play Award? Click the carousel 👇 Vote now!#Olympics — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 22, 2024

“Paris 2024 is wrapped with some incredible moments that embodied the Olympic spirit,” the Olympic Games official X account tweeted. “Check out five extraordinary acts of sporting spirit.”

Former French rower Jean Christophe Rolland, Hungarian fencer Csanád Gémesi, Belarusian and Afghan cyclists Hanna Tserakh and Fariba Hashimi, and Team Germany’s chef de mission Olaf Tabor are also up for the award.

This award continues the outstanding Olympic showing from all the Canadian athletes, who, combined, won a nation-best 27 medals. Black, who was competing in her third Olympic Games, narrowly missed out on one herself, as she was part of a fifth-place finish in the team final, while she placed sixth in both the all-around and vault finals.

Fans wishing to vote for Black to win the Fair Play Award can do so by clicking here.