6 NHL alternate jerseys that deserve to be the main look

While some NHL teams sport classic, iconic jerseys that should never be changed, others could use a makeover.

But rather than trying something completely new, many teams have already discovered their ideal look in alternate uniforms. These standout designs, often worn just for special occasions, frequently outshine the main jerseys, leaving fans hoping they one day become the norm.

With that in mind, let’s explore six alternate NHL jerseys that steal the spotlight and deserve to be considered for the team’s primary look.

1) St. Louis Blues – Powder Blue

As mentioned in our list of NHL teams that need a uniform rebrand, St. Louis’ current colour palette, with its many shades of blue, can appear a bit cluttered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues)

In contrast, their powder blue alternate jerseys, inspired by their 1967 originals, offer a more streamlined and timeless look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues)

Although the Blues clinched their first Stanley Cup in 2019 wearing their current uniforms, many NHL fans would be thrilled to see them switch back to their classic design, much like the Calgary Flames did in recent seasons.

2) Winnipeg Jets – Heritage Classic

Since returning to the NHL in 2012, the Winnipeg Jets have been donning the same uniforms.

While they are symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing, they’re not exactly iconic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winnipeg Jets (@nhljets)

On the other hand, their retro-inspired alternates, which debuted at the 2016 Heritage Classic, feature an interesting modern take on the iconic old-school Jets logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winnipeg Jets (@nhljets)

The team released both home and away editions of that uniform, which they continue to wear to this day, making a potential switch easier to achieve.

3) Dallas Stars – Winter Classic

The Dallas Stars’ current look leaves much to be desired. The lacklustre shade of green and the oversized “D” logo make the uniform feel underwhelming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Duchene (@matt9duchene)

If a rebrand is on the horizon, the Stars’ Winter Classic jersey from 2020 could be a perfect alternative. With its sharp green and white design, this jersey offers a bold, classic twist with a much more appealing shade of green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL To Houston (@nhltohouston)

We’d probably ditch the brown gloves for indoor games, though.

4) Washington Capitals – Screaming Eagle

The Washington Capitals are another team that is probably due for a major rebrand.

Given their history of great logos, many hockey fans are ready for Washington to ditch its current lettermark logo altogether.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals)

The red “Screaming Eagle” logo, introduced during the 2020-21 Reverse Retro campaign, offers the perfect solution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capitals District (@capitalsdistrict)

The uniform’s bold and dynamic design provides a major upgrade while fitting seamlessly into the team’s existing colour palette.

5) Columbus Blue Jackets – Cannon Jersey

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ current logo has never quite hit the mark. It’s serviceable but lacks the distinctiveness that many other NHL teams boast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Blue Jackets (@bluejacketsnhl)

Their alternate “Cannon” jersey, however, is a significant improvement. Featuring a bold cannon logo with a white and blue colour scheme, this design embodies the team’s spirit and pays homage to the city’s rich military history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Blue Jackets (@bluejacketsnhl)

Inject some red into the mix, and we may have a winner.

6) Florida Panthers – Reverse Retro

Coming off a Stanley Cup Championship, it’s unlikely that the Florida Panthers will dive head-first into a rebrand. That said, their current crest could use an upgrade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Panthers (@flapanthers)

Florida’s 2020-21 “Reverse Retro” jersey, featuring the classic leaping panther logo with a sleek, modern twist, is a strong contender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Central (@nhl.puckcentral)

This alternate design brings back the aggressive and dynamic feel of the Panthers’ original look, combined with a bold colour palette that stands out more than their current uniforms.