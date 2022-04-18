If you’ve got the travel bug but can’t make it happen just yet, here’s some good news: a little bit of NYC is briefly coming to Vancouver this month.

Katana Kitten – the highly-acclaimed New York City bar named one of the world’s top 50 bars – will be popping up at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim this week.

The pop-up will kick off on Wednesday, April 20, at Botanist, featuring a collaborative four-course cocktail pairing menu by Katana’s owner and master mixologist Masahiro Urushido and Botanist’s head bartender Jeff Savage.

Executive Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist will also be crafting some special bites for the occasion.

This tasting, which will have two ticketed seating times, will start with a Lemon Daiginjo, a cocktail with Fords Officers’ Reserve, lemon, and saké.

Then, on April 21 and 22, the pop-up will move to Lobby Lounge & RawBar, where Fairmont’s Executive Chef Damon Campbell and Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney will work with Urushido to craft a custom cocktail and food menu there.

While the pop-up only lasts two nights at Lobby Lounge & RawBar, the full collaborative menu will be available there for a full month afterwards.

The special cocktail menu will be paired with Japanese-inspired bites, with different offerings for each restaurant.

You might also like: 7 of the best must-try breakfast sandwiches in Vancouver

You can get a full spot prawn brunch at this Vancouver seafood festival in May

A big food truck festival is happening this month in Metro Vancouver

You can expect pairings like the Taishi cocktail (Woodford Reserve bourbon, Oloroso sherry, red miso caramel, hojicha, and xocolatl) paired with slow-roasted Maitake mushrooms.

Other offerings will include an amaretto sour, crispy furikake chicken and chilled Dungeness crab.

This limited-time event is an absolute must for food and drink lovers, so get your tickets before they sell out.

Katana Kitten pop-up at Fairmont Pacific Rim

When: Wednesday, April 20 to Friday, April 22

Where: Botanist and Lobby Lounge & RawBar, Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available for two seatings at Botanist at 5:30 pm and 9 pm