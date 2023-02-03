The city’s most impactful movers and shakers were recognized at a ceremony Thursday night, and Daily Hive’s co-founder and chair was named to the prestigious group.

Vancouver Magazine unveiled its 2023 Power 50 list at Terminal City Club. The city’s most influential people this year included Daily Hive president and co-founder Karm Sumal.

Sumal ranked number 34 in the 22nd annual Power 50, which spotlights “business-minded developers, astute politicians and medical champions, as well as social-justice activists and arts-and-culture powerhouses who are propelling Vancouver into the future.”

Our next category is media, this should be fun. First up is @KarmSumal of @DailyHiveVan: “If someone would have said that two brown boys would have started the number one media company in the city, a lot of you would have shaken your heads.” pic.twitter.com/fbzGnO2n8w — Vancouver Magazine (@vanmag_com) February 3, 2023

“As co-founder and publisher of Vancouver’s leading digital media company—with upward of 24 million page views per month—Sumal is in charge of a pretty powerful soapbox,” wrote VanMag about Sumal.

“Daily Hive plays a big part in shaping the conversation among Vancouverites—especially millennials and Gen Z.

“Last September, the media platform was acquired by ZoomerMedia, a merge that granted access to a national audience that’s unrivalled in terms of demographic, online and social media reach and engagement. Time will tell how this will drive the online media company in the year to come.”

This is Sumal’s third time being named to the Power 50, previously being recognized in 2016 (number 46) and 2017 (number 43).

“What the Power 50 award truly means is that Daily Hive is getting recognition,” Sumal said. “We are only as good as the team we have and I think we have an amazing team. This award is for all of us at Daily Hive.”

“It feels good to be recognized. However, I always feel a little undeserving as the list included so many amazing people and groups, and many more that could have been named.”

The top spot of the Power 50 was awarded to Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. Other notable names on the list his year include Karen Fry, chief of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services at number 5; Sarah Blyth and Vince Tao, Executive Director of the Overdose Prevention Society and Community Organizer for the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) respectively at number 21, and real estate developers and philanthropists Bob and son Kris Rennie at number 32.

So proud tonight. Congratulations to @KarmSumal for an extremely well deserved No. 34 ranking in Vancouver Magazine’s 2023 list of the 50 most poweful people in the city. Daily Hive turns 15 years old this year, and we’ve never been stronger thanks to his leadership. 🎉🥂 pic.twitter.com/mlIOX5F6yF — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) February 3, 2023

Darcy Matheson, Daily Hive Editor-in-Chief, shared that the whole company is proud of Sumal’s achievement.

“Karm’s vision for our publication — and media in Canada — has driven us to grow into being one of the most successful and fastest-growing digital publications in the country,” said Matheson.

“It’s incredible to see him honoured with an accolade that recognizes his contributions to not just the Vancouver media landscape, but also building a successful business employing talented writers and creators across the country.”