Vancouver's gas prices predicted to drop by this weekend
This new month is starting off strong for Vancouver drivers as gas prices are set to drop this weekend.
However, compared to other major cities in Canada, it doesn’t feel like much of a consolation.
According to Gas Wizard, the fuel around Vancouver costs about 178.9 per litre Thursday, but it’s expected to drop nearly four cents tomorrow.
Meanwhile, gas is 144.9 per litre in Toronto, 160.9 per litre in Montreal, and 129.9 per litre in Calgary.
- You might also like:
- Fuelled again: Metro Vancouver gas prices could soar past 2022 records this year
- Vancouver gas prices could drop to the lowest point since early 2022
- Alberta is the only place in Canada with major city gas prices under $1.35 per litre
But if you can’t wait another day to fill up your vehicle’s tank, Gas Buddy’s price tracker has spotted a few stations around Metro Vancouver with fuel going for as low as $173.9 a litre.
If you’re able to make it into Surrey or Langley, you can find fuel priced at $173.9 at the Husky near Fraser Highway and 148th Street or near 42nd Avenue and 200th Street.
Meanwhile, fuel at Husky in Langley, Esso and Chevron in Vancouver, and Petro Canada in North Vancouver and Richmond has been spotted at $175.9 a litre.