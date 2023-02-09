Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to several Canadian cities in 2023.

This diner pairs great food and Karen-level rudeness, and the team is looking to hire servers with these very specific qualities. Hiring people in Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto, this tour is looking for “sh*t staff” to fill out some roles.

“Bring some excitement into your boring life, and get paid to tell customers to f*ck off and be a complete and utter d*ck — it’s the dream job right,” the diner posted on Instagram.

You can find the job postings on the site’s Linktree, but don’t even think about DMing them for a job.

“AND FFS, don’t even think about DM’ing us to apply — you will p*ss us off and we’ll probably ghost you tbh,” the post also stated. So…good luck applying?

These fun dining adventures have been making their mark in Alberta over the last few years, from Peter Pan-themed Neverland cocktail pop-ups to Wizard-themed mini-golf bars.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too. Also, anyone who is actually named Karen (with the ID to prove it) will get a free drink.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

Or better yet, apply for the job!