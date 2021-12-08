Kanye and Drake to perform at benefit concert streaming on Amazon

Kanye West is headlining his first show in five years with special guest, Drake.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and is dedicated to raising awareness about the need for prison and sentencing reform. It’ll support legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The concert will be free to stream globally this Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a news release.

The collaboration between the two rappers comes after Kanye attended a party at Drake’s mansion in Toronto, prompting to fans to think that they squashed their alleged beef.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the live stream event.

Additionally, IMAX will live stream the benefit concert in select theatres across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event.

“It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy and specials, Amazon Studios, in a news release.

Tune in on Thursday, December 9 at 8 pm PST.