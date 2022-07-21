The annual International Self-Care Day is just around the corner on July 24, and it’s a great time to reflect on what kind of healthcare we want in our own lives.

Kama Health, a licensed online pharmacy, is helping Canadians do just that with its suite of virtual services as well as affordable medicines for customers.

According to company founders, Kama Health utilizes technology to deliver healthcare on demand.

“COVID and the pandemic have changed the way we access physicians and pharmacies forever,” Kama Health told Daily Hive. “We offer the same products and services as other retail counterparts, but now you can order your prescription medication anytime, anywhere, and affordably.”

Kama Health offers a prescription referral service through its website that connects patients with licensed Canadian pharmacies. Its pharmacy partners are fully licensed by the provincial regulatory authority where they’re located and staffed by fully licensed pharmacists.

“We are supported by three solid foundations,” said Kama Health. “Firstly, our team has a varied and vast healthcare resume. We also have experience with a previous history in online businesses and delivery of goods directly to consumers.

“The final piece of the foundation is Kama Health’s proprietary access to prescription medications at costs that would be difficult for other companies to obtain. We deliver access to physicians and pharmacies and offer the best-priced medications literally better and faster than anyone else in the country.”

Kama Health offers assisted doctor consultations that can be accessed online. The company provides a discreet ordering process, refill reminders, free shipping within Canada, and home delivery within 24 to 36 hours.

The company is also offering a complimentary counselling session through Charlie Wellbeing by using the promo code Charlie2022.

“We want to change the way healthcare and pharmacy is accessed and delivered in Canada,” added Kama Health. “Canadians should be able to access a physician and a pharmacy on demand. They shouldn’t have to wait three hours in a waiting room or two days for a chain pharmacy to fill a prescription.”

For more information on Kama Health, visit kamahealth.ca.