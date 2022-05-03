Kailia Posey, the "Toddlers & Tiaras" star whose GIFs you've probably used, has died

Kailia Posey, the cheerful child pageant contestant who rose to fame with her appearance on Toddlers & Tiaras, has died at 16 years old.

Posey’s mother posted about her demise on her Facebook page on Monday night.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Posey was a trained dancer and performed at several venues after her debut on Toddlers & Tiaras — the controversial TLC show which followed the lives of child beauty pageant stars and their mothers — as a contestant.

Her quirky mannerisms made her popular with fans, leading to GIFs and memes of her being used on social media to this day.

Posey made several TV appearances, including one on Fox News that went viral.

On Studio 11 LA, a five-year-old Posey — also known as Kalia Deliz — can be seen looking at herself on a studio screen and posing. The video clip was posted on YouTube and has garnered over 18 million views in over a decade.

The time and cause of Posey’s death is unknown, but her mother was posting in positive spirits on Facebook until May 1. According to her page, the teenager had recently made it into her school’s cheer team.

Kailia Posey/Deliz continued to participate in beauty pageants until her death.

She last posted on her main Instagram account on April 23 and on her dance account three days ago.