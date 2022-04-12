Comedian and "Aladdin" star Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood, has died at 67.

The comedian, who’s most known for voicing Iago the parrot in Disney’s Aladdin, died after battling a long illness, according to his family.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family announced in a tweet on Tuesday. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

Gottfried died at 2:35 pm ET from recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, Glenn Schwartz, his longtime friend and publicist, told NBC News.

The voice actor was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1955. He got an early start as a comedian, performing stand-up around the city at just 15 years old. His first TV appearance was as a cast member of Saturday Night Live‘s sixth season.

Some may have found his voice shrill, but it was a voice that put characters like Iago and Digit from Cyberchase on the map. Up until 2011, Americans were also accustomed to hearing his voice in insurance commercials as Aflac the duck.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on Seinfeld, was one of the first to share his condolences on Gottfried’s passing.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me,” tweeted the actor.