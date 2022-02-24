Canada to prioritize immigration applications for Ukrainians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today Canada will prioritize immigration applications for Ukrainians looking to flee Russia’s invasion.

Trudeau made the comments at a news conference in Ottawa, hours after he condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling it “unprovoked” and a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

You might also like: A brief explainer on what's happening in Ukraine right now

Justin Trudeau condemns Russia's "egregious" attack on Ukraine

Protests erupt across Europe after Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil skyrockets past $100 a barrel as Russia attacks Ukraine

Trudeau reiterated that the federal government is standing with Canadians and permanent residents in Ukraine, adding that their safety and security are now the “top priority.”

“We also want to make sure that you can get to safety. We’ve arranged for safe passage for you and your families at the land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova,” Trudeau added.

“We are urgently issuing travel documents for affected Canadians permanent residents and their immediate family members. We’re also prioritizing immigration applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada and to ensure we can serve people as quickly as possible.”

Trudeau also announced the launch of a new dedicated phone line for anyone at home or abroad with urgent Ukraine related immigration questions.

“Canadians in Ukraine should shelter in place unless they’re able to leave the country safely,” added Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Canada has also updated its travel advisory for Ukraine, urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country due to the armed conflict with Russia.

The federal government says there are approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian Canadians in the country.