Justin Trudeau gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jul 2 2021, 7:58 am
Prime Minister Justine Trudeau rolled up his sleeve for his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday while encouraging others to get theirs.

Trudeau shared photos on Twitter while receiving his shot at a local pharmacy. The prime minister was given AstraZeneca for his first dose, and got Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for the second.

“Vaccines are our path to better days — so make sure you get your second dose when you can,” he said. “I got mine today, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the health care workers who’ve made this all possible.”

The prime minister sported a shorter haircut than he’s had in months after Ontario entered Step 2 on June 30 and allowed hair salons to reopen.

Trudeau is scheduled to address the public during a news conference at 11:15 am ET after his vaccination in the morning.

 

