Justin Trudeau arrives in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Daily Hive Staff
Sep 17 2022, 9:09 pm
David Parry/PA Wire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in London this weekend as the commonwealth continues to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

At around 12 pm local time on Saturday, September 17, Trudeau attended the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall with his wife Sophie Trudeau.

You can watch a live stream of the lying-in-state online.

He then signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served for her entire life, and bore the weight of her duties with impeccable grace,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of him signing the book.

He is set to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Then, he went to Buckingham Palace to have his first audience with King Charles III.

