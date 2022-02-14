GiveSendGo site down after Ontario tries to freeze truck convoy donations

It appears that the so-called Freedom Convoy’s new fundraising site is down after Ontario attempted to freeze nearly $9 million in donations.

As of Monday morning, if you visit givesendgo.com, a message appears saying that the site is “under maintenance” and that it’ll be back “very soon.”

On Sunday, the Christian crowdfunding website redirected to the domain givesendgone.wtf.

“GiveSendGo IS NOW FROZEN,” the page read. Beneath it, a video from Disney’s Frozen played as text appeared over it. The text condemned the anti-vaccine mandate protesters, accusing them of funding not only the protests in Ottawa but also the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the US capitol.

BREAKING: GiveSendGo, the crowdfunding website used by the Freedom Convoy, is now redirecting to the domain GiveSendGone[.]wtf. A video from the Disney film Frozen now appears alongside a manifesto condemning the website and the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/3TLAwfvZ3w — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 14, 2022

“In fact, you are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going,” the message read. “On behalf of sane people worldwide who wish to continue living in a democracy, I am now telling you that GiveSendGo itself is frozen.”

Givesendgone.wtf no longer exists.

On Saturday, TD Bank froze accounts that received money for the anti-vaccine mandate protests. Reuters reported that the Canadian bank froze two personal bank accounts that received a deposit of $1.4 million. These funds were sent through GoFundMe and bank transfers.

In a press release on the convoy’s Facebook page, the group says all of their funds are currently frozen, including the $1 million that was originally released by GoFundMe.

“Truckers on the ground have resorted to raising donations from the droves of people coming into Ottawa on a daily basis,” said the statement posted on Sunday.

This comes after the Ontario government issued a court order to freeze the GiveSendGo funds on Friday. The Delaware-based company said it would not follow orders and instead give donations to the truckers directly.

“Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo,” said a tweet from the company on Thursday. “All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipient of those campaigns.”

Ontario’s court order says the trucker convoy donors page is in violation of section 490.8 of the Criminal Code and that it prohibits “any persons from disposing of, or otherwise dealing, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform.”

Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 11, 2022

The “Freedom Convoy” set up their new donation campaign on GiveSendGo last Monday after GoFundMe removed their campaign from the platform.

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” said GoFundMe in a statement.

A Texas Attorney General has launched an investigation into GoFundMe’s decision to remove the fundraiser.