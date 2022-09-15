Monday is now a national day to mourn the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Canada’s Head of State was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

On September 19, the day of the state funeral, a procession will bring the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey in London.

Since the Queen’s funeral will be a federal holiday in Canada, no federal workers will be working Monday.

BC later followed the federal government’s lead and closed schools, but didn’t make the day a statutory holiday for everyone.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed Monday:

Canada Post: Closed

Canada Post will be closed for a day of mourning for its employees.

There will be no mail collection or delivery and post offices will be closed.

Franchise locations may be open.

Recreation facilities: Open

The City of Vancouver says city-run recreation facilities will remain open with programming available.

Hours depend on the location.

Banks: Open

Banks in Canada will remain open for normal business.

In a statement, Canadian Bankers Association said it recognizes the significance of the Queen’s death and its historic relevance and banks stand with Canadians in honouring Canada’s Head of State.

But Canadian banks will continue to deliver essential services Monday.

These services include open banking systems, the continuous functioning of payroll for workers, scheduled bill payments, child support, and mortgage closings.

BC Courts: Closed

All Provincial Court locations will be closed Monday.

Court appearances scheduled for September 19 are adjourned and court cases will need to be rescheduled.

TransLink: Open

On Monday, all ICBC offices will be closed. Essential services like reporting a claim and renewing an insurance policy will continue to be available. Meanwhile, road test appointments will need to be rescheduled. ICBC says it has started to rebook people who had appointments on Monday on a priority basis.

Grocery Stores: Open

All grocery stores and BC Liquor stores will be operating during usual open hours: Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Whole Foods

Walmart

IGA

Superstore

BC Liquor Store However, there may be some liquor stores that are normally closed on Mondays which will remain closed. Pharmacies: Open

All pharmacies will be open during regular operating hours: Safeway

Save-On-Foods

London Drugs

Shoppers Drug Mart Malls and Entertainment: Open Malls and attractions like Science World and Vancouver Art Gallery will be open during regular operating hours:

Vancouver City Council: Undetermined

In an email statement to Daily Hive, the City of Vancouver said the city council has not yet determined if September 19 will be declared a civic holiday.

“We hope to provide more clarity regarding this matter within the next two days,” the City said Wednesday.

“If offices and facilities are closed, we will inform the public via social media and our website.”