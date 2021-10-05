Justin Bieber has released a new line of pre-rolled joints

Justin Bieber is making his mark in the cannabis industry with a new line of pre-rolled joints. But it looks like Canada won’t get a chance to try that California bud.

In collaboration with Palms, a US-based cannabis company, the Biebs is releasing a line of pre-rolls playfully named “Peaches,” based on his hit single of the same name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palms (@palmspremium)

Each pack comes with seven joints and a custom Bic lighter. The pre-rolls are available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains.

The release is limited edition and is in support of the Last Prisoner Project and Veterans Walk and Talk.

Fans in California, Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada will be able to get their hands on the joints first, according to Palms’ Instagram.

As for fans north of the US border, the likelihood of getting them in local dispensaries is slim to none, thanks to Canada’s Cannabis Act.

Promoting cannabis products in a way that, under “reasonable grounds,” is believed to be appealing to young people is prohibited, according to the Act.

The same goes for marketing the product in a way that “evokes a positive or negative emotion about or image of, a way of life such as one that includes glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring.”

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it –- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

Given that Bieber has an influential following and fans of all ages, it wouldn’t be easy for Canada to give the green light.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada for comment.