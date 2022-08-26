NewsCelebrities

Justin Bieber helps Drake name his new hairstyle (PHOTOS)

Aug 26 2022, 9:40 pm
Justin Bieber helps Drake name his new hairstyle (PHOTOS)
@champagnepapi/Instagram

It seems like anything Drake does on social media gets a reaction — and this is no different.

Drake has decided to switch up his hairstyle and has asked his followers to give it a name. 

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to reveal his new look, captioning the post, “Give this guy a name,” and Justin Bieber was one of the first to weigh in.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

 

Drake new hairdo

@champagnepapi/Instagram

But should Bieber really be weighing in on hairstyles? I mean, we all remember this look…

Justin Bieber

Everett Collection/Shutterstock

Migos rapper Quavo also chimed in: “AZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL.”

Drake also showed off the process of receiving the “luxury” treatment as he got his new hairstyle rinsed and taken care of.

“You guys aren’t getting rinsed out like this,” he said in a video.

It wasn’t just his friends, like Bieber, who had thoughts. Social media was abuzz with suggestions. 

What are your thoughts? Weigh in on the comments below. 

