Justin Bieber helps Drake name his new hairstyle (PHOTOS)

It seems like anything Drake does on social media gets a reaction — and this is no different.

Drake has decided to switch up his hairstyle and has asked his followers to give it a name.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to reveal his new look, captioning the post, “Give this guy a name,” and Justin Bieber was one of the first to weigh in.

But should Bieber really be weighing in on hairstyles? I mean, we all remember this look…

Migos rapper Quavo also chimed in: “AZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL.”

Drake also showed off the process of receiving the “luxury” treatment as he got his new hairstyle rinsed and taken care of.

“You guys aren’t getting rinsed out like this,” he said in a video.

It wasn’t just his friends, like Bieber, who had thoughts. Social media was abuzz with suggestions.

Drake next album cover about to be like this with that new hair pic.twitter.com/Xs6gww58V4 — JLan on the Beat – Rooftop Views streaming now! (@JLanOnTheTweet) August 26, 2022

Drake went from Champagne Papi to Pootie Tang with his new hair pic.twitter.com/jG1rcxsrtI — Donte & Friends (@DonteAndFriends) August 26, 2022

Drake hella looks like Mr. Goldenfold with this new hair… tell me I’m wrong… I’ll wait 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ud9mtnUq8P — Demon Curls (@DemonCurls) August 26, 2022

Drake is experimenting with his hair like he’s in cosmology school — itty 🥺 (@ittybittywhore) August 26, 2022

What are your thoughts? Weigh in on the comments below.