Three new illuminated sculptures are now complete and on permanent display at the Park West community in Lions Gate Village.

The unique installation, titled Alluvii, was created by artist Blessing Hancock and will be open to the public from Monday, November 21.

Alluvii is comprised of three parts: a magnificent, 7.5-metre sculpture located at the intersection of Marine and Capilano, two lanterns suspended along the northern entrance at Curling Road, and a fritted glass wall within the Village.

Commissioned by Keltic Canada Development in collaboration with the District of North Vancouver Public Art Program, the three elements explore how the patterns of nature and new technology can be incorporated into contemporary art.

“Public art can contribute significantly to giving a place character and identity, bringing people into spaces and making them more engaging and memorable,” says Lori Phillips, public art officer at North Vancouver Recreation and Culture Commission.

“Blessing Hancock was selected from a group of 57 local, national, and international artists who responded to the open call for this project. Her stunning sculpture, Alluvii, will serve as a beautiful beacon to the District of North Vancouver’s precious nature resources and spectacular landscape.”

Inspired by the beautiful Capilano River ecosystem, the abstract works can be interpreted in multiple ways — to some, it may appear as a streaming waterfall or a cistern vessel, while to others it could resemble a salmon schooling or water drops falling from leaves.

The series will truly come alive in the evenings with colour-changing LED lights illuminating each piece, creating a soft, diffused glow. The design aims to engage onlookers by offering a changing visual experience based on movement and point-of-view.

It is also hoped that the installation will attract visitors to the area — so head down and take in some new and exciting local art.