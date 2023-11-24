NewsVancouveritesCuratedCelebrities

Nov 24 2023, 10:22 pm
@holyhaein/Instagram

Popular K drama celebrity Jung Hae-in is officially in Vancouver, and it’s safe to say his Canadian fans are over the moon.

The Snowdrop leading man shared a post on Instagram last Thursday night that showed him standing next to the Gastown Steam Clock, a popular tourist attraction.

It didn’t take long before fans flooded the comment section with welcome messages, and his post got more than 300,000 likes.

“What a beautiful [picture]. Enjoy your free time in Vancouver, Canada. Stay safe and healthy. I hope you can enjoy your fan [meetings] in Vancouver, Canada, as well as your Canadian Haeiness,” one fan wrote.

Other fans shared similar messages, wishing him a fun trip.

“You look really happy! Enjoy your time in Canada,” another fan wrote.

The Korean actor amassed a massive following for starring in some seriously popular K dramas, including Bride of the Century and While You Were Sleeping.

The beloved star is in BC for a fan meeting at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey tonight, November 24. If the comment section is any indication, the meeting will be a great opportunity for all of his Canadian fans to freak out over him.

