Alberta lottery winner plans a trip to BC after scoring $2M

Sep 9 2024, 5:57 pm
Some people dream of taking a tropical vacation after winning the lottery, but one Alberta man says he plans to take a trip to BC with his newfound windfall.

Joseph Flasha of Boyle won $2 million on the July 17 Western 6/49 draw, telling the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that he typically plays Western 6/49 twice a week and when he went on his usual trip to the drug store to check his ticket, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I had to take it up to the cashier to make sure,” he said, and when the seven digits flashed across his screen, he was in absolute shock.

“I didn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it,” he said. “The people around me were so excited!”

As for what Flasha has planned for his big win, some nice purchases and a trip are in the cards.

“I need a new truck and I’m thinking of getting a new half-ton truck and a new SUV for my wife,” he beamed. “We’d love to take a trip to British Columbia, too. My wife has never been!”

The winner said telling his wife was memorable as well. “I said, ‘Guess what?’ and she looked and thought it was $200,000,” he laughed. “I said, ‘Count again!’”

“We were both so excited,” he continued. “We can help the grandkids. Our little one wants a mountain bike and he’s been saving his money for it. Now we can surprise him!”

Flasha purchased his winning Western 6/49 ticket from Esso at 5212 50th Avenue in Athabasca. He won his prize on the July 17 Western 6/49 draw with winning numbers 4, 9, 22, 29, 30, 39.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

