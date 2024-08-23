Alberta is gorgeous year-round, but there’s something special about a crisp fall in the province, and a few spots seem to be on Canadians’ travel bucket lists, too.

Expedia has just released its fall travel outlook, and when it comes to the most searched fall destinations based on domestic lodging, three spots in Alberta are on Canadians’ minds. Banff comes in sixth, Calgary comes in seventh, and Canmore comes in eighth.

The full domestic top 10 is as follows:

Toronto Vancouver Montreal Niagara Falls Quebec City Banff Calgary Canmore Victoria Ottawa

Las Vegas, Tokyo, New York, Rome, and Paris were the most searched international fall destinations based on lodging.

Expedia added that the Thursday and Friday following Labor Day are the busiest days of the season for both domestic and international travel. Many travellers are returning from an extended holiday weekend, while others are seizing the opportunity for a quick getaway and enjoying shoulder season savings before the holiday rush begins.

If you are looking for calmer airports, the lightest travel dates are the week of November 10.

“This year, there’s no hard line when it comes to swapping beach towels for cozy sweaters,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. “Canadians are re-writing the fall travel playbook and trading pumpkin spice everything for a front row seat to moon festivals, samurai lessons, and alternate destinations with a lower price tag.”