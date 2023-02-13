EventsNewsConcertsWinterSpring

Controversial author Jordan Peterson hitting up two BC spots later this year

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 13 2023, 8:36 pm
Controversial author Jordan Peterson hitting up two BC spots later this year
Jordan Peterson doing something with his hands. (Tony Norkus/Shutterstock)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Sat, January 28, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
Grand Splash Fundraiser For Family Services of Greater Vancouver

Sat, February 11, 8:00am

Grand Splash Fundraiser For Family Services of Greater Vancouver
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, March 8, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
SelfieFest 2023

Sat, July 29, 9:00am

SelfieFest 2023
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Controversial author Jordan Peterson is bringing his teachings to BC, with shows scheduled for Victoria and Kelowna, plus a Vancouver date next week.

The LiveNation concert states that Peterson has “taught mythology to lawyers, doctors, and business people, consulted for the UN Secretary-General, helped his clinical clients manage depression, and more.

Peterson has been described as an “acclaimed public thinker.”

He’ll be in Victoria at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre on May 19 and Prospera Place in Kelowna on May 26. Tickets start at $45.

Peterson is on tour for his book published in 2021 titled Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life. Amazon describes the book as an “antidote to the chaos in our lives,” although some would argue that Peterson has brought more chaos to life, at least in the social media sphere.

Last year, Peterson found himself  “meme’d through the mud” after throwing a tantrum about Elliot Page.

In 2022, almost exactly one year ago, Peterson also caught some flack online for praising Canadian protesters participating in “Freedom Convoys.”

Peterson was scheduled to be in Vancouver last May, but the show was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

That show was rescheduled to February 21, next week, with tickets for that event being sold out.

Peterson is currently in a dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him for his social media use.

Despite the controversy, someone on Twitter said that “this will likely be a sold-out show.” If the Vancouver date is any example, that person is likely correct.

Tickets for the two BC shows go on sale this Friday, February 17.

With files from Allison Stephen

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts
+ Winter
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.