Jordan Peterson meme'd through the mud after throwing major tantrum about Elliot Page

Jul 6 2022, 6:05 pm
Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses homophobia and transphobia.

Clinical psychologist and Edmonton edgelord Jordan Peterson is in the news yet again for spewing hateful rhetoric — and being roasted for it.

This time, his target was Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, who is a transgender man, and the whole thing devolved into a series of cringy tantrums, all without Page even needing to participate or acknowledge Peterson.

“Remember when pride was a sin?” Peterson had tweeted on June 22, completely unprompted, followed by a transphobic comment about Page’s top surgery, mentioning his deadname.

The tweet went against Twitter’s community guidelines and was widely condemned. It earned a strike, too. Peterson’s account was suspended and he was asked by Twitter to delete the tweet or face continued suspension.

Mikhaila Peterson, the psychologist’s daughter, even tagged Elon Musk in a tweet about her father getting a strike, complaining that Twitter was “definitely not a free speech platform at the moment.”

What followed was a desperately long video Peterson posted on his YouTube page on July 1. In it, he continues his tirade against transgender people and Twitter, and how he doesn’t care what “woke moralists” have to say.

And nothing says “I don’t care” like a 15-minute video where all you’re doing is talking straight into the camera lens.

Twitter sure had a field day with it.

In response to the criticism he levied, Peterson said he’d “rather die than delete the tweet.” That statement certainly did not serve him well.

Some Twitter users also brought up how Peterson called gender-affirming surgeries “butchering,” but quickly affirmed Peterson’s own receding hairline through cosmetic procedures.

The YouTube video was ripe for memes, and netizens certainly took their liberties. One even created a raunchy remix by editing it (psst, the audio is NSFW).

This whole thing spanned over nearly two weeks with not a word from Elliot Page, who is being credited with destroying transphobic people by simply existing.

The onslaught of Peterson memes continues on Twitter.

But fun and games aside, many are stressing how important it is to acknowledge the damage narratives like Peterson’s cause, and the way they hurt transgender people.

What are your thoughts?

