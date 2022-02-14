"You've accomplished an awful lot": Jordan Peterson praises Canadian protestors (VIDEO)

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has taken to YouTube to praise the truckers who have been protesting in Ottawa for more than three weeks.

The author, YouTube personality, and former professor of psychology at the University of Toronto praised protestors, saying they’ve “accomplished an awful lot already.”

“The Conservative leadership has crumbled,” says Peterson, citing Erin O’Toole’s dismissal as the party’s leader. “O’Toole has been replaced by someone who is giving a fair bit of voice to your concerns; you now have a voice in the House of Commons.”

Peterson says protests have resulted in four provinces having moved “in the direction that the protest was hoping for,” referring to the lifting of mask and vaccine passport requirements in Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and soon Ontario.

“You’re now faced with a difficult choice,” he continued. “Which is, what are your criteria for satisfaction? You need to determine that so you can negotiate with the necessary people.”

The 59-year-old Edmonton native cautioned protestors who don’t leave that they may be faced with “a danger,” citing that the remnants of protestors might target “more extreme goals,” which he estimated will be “something very difficult to manage.”

“I’d like to commend all of you for your diligence and, and work on accomplishing what you have accomplished under, under trying conditions and also for keeping your heads in a way that’s actually been a model for the entire world,” continued Peterson. The fact that you’ve been able to remain peaceful, you haven’t taken the bait, you haven’t responded with violence to quite a remarkable denigration and provocation.”

He praised the protestor’s “tremendous discipline and care” but cautioned it would get more difficult as time goes along.

He says he hopes for protestors to “be grateful for the effect” of the demonstrations and asked protestors to move forward to a “normative pace” and to re-establish Canada’s economy and psychological and social well-being.

“So that’s pretty much all I have to say at this point,” he concluded. “Thank you.”

Peterson’s message, which was posted to his social media channels on Monday afternoon, is embedded below.