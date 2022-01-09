News

Canadian celebrities are making cameos in online classrooms

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Jan 9 2022, 7:57 pm
Kids and teachers have been through a lot since COVID-19 started. Now, as Canada is in the midst of an Omicron wave, a few famous faces are helping out by brightening up online classrooms.

On January 5, Gerry Dee – the comedic star of Mr. D and the host of Family Feud Canada – posted a call out to his Twitter.

He invited teachers to DM him a remote class link and he promised to jump on to give the teachers a break.

“Thanks to all the teachers and students who let me visit their on-line classes,” he wrote in a follow-up. “It was such a pleasure to meet as many of you as I did.”

Then, inspired by Gerry Dee, Hal Johnson – from BodyBreak – tweeted out the same offer to teachers and kids.

Teachers who want to get a BodyBreak for their online classes can DM the Canadian star.

Elder Millenials might remember the 90-second long BodyBreak segments featuring Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod that used to play on Canadian television in the 90s’.

The BodyBreak callout has gotten a big response so far on social media with teachers eager to invite the stars to their classes.

 

For the teachers, a BodyBreak might be nostalgia overload, and hopefully, the kids can learn the importance of keeping fit and having fun while they’re at it.

