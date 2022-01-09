Canadian celebrities are making cameos in online classrooms

Kids and teachers have been through a lot since COVID-19 started. Now, as Canada is in the midst of an Omicron wave, a few famous faces are helping out by brightening up online classrooms.

On January 5, Gerry Dee – the comedic star of Mr. D and the host of Family Feud Canada – posted a call out to his Twitter.

TEACHERS, DM me a ZOOM link and a time TODAY & TOMORROW you have a remote class happening & I will jump on and chat to your students. Gives you a little break! Will get to as many as I can. I won’t tell you ahead of time so just let me in if you see me waiting. DM’s open! — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 5, 2022

Thanks to all the teachers and students who let me visit their on-line classes yesterday & today. It was such a pleasure to meet as many of you as I did. Stay safe everyone. — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 6, 2022

He invited teachers to DM him a remote class link and he promised to jump on to give the teachers a break.

“Thanks to all the teachers and students who let me visit their on-line classes,” he wrote in a follow-up. “It was such a pleasure to meet as many of you as I did.”

Then, inspired by Gerry Dee, Hal Johnson – from BodyBreak – tweeted out the same offer to teachers and kids.

TEACHERS hi it’s Hal DM me your virtual link and a time Tuesday or Wednesday that you have a remote class & I will jump on and give you and the kids a Bodybreak!

Inspired by @gerrydee — BodyBreak (@bodybreak) January 9, 2022

Teachers who want to get a BodyBreak for their online classes can DM the Canadian star.

Elder Millenials might remember the 90-second long BodyBreak segments featuring Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod that used to play on Canadian television in the 90s’.

The BodyBreak callout has gotten a big response so far on social media with teachers eager to invite the stars to their classes.

This is unreal. Coolest thing I’ve seen in 2022! — YTTIMZ = SMITTY (@dachshundville) January 9, 2022

DM’d you. Not sure who would enjoy this more… my students or ME (80s child and big fan of your body breaks)! — A. Campbell (@AshleyC9420) January 9, 2022

For the teachers, a BodyBreak might be nostalgia overload, and hopefully, the kids can learn the importance of keeping fit and having fun while they’re at it.