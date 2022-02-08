FoodCheap EatsDessertsFood News

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald's Canada

Karen Doradea
|
Feb 8 2022, 4:24 pm
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald's Canada
Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock
Step aside V-day, St. Patrick’s Day came early! McDonald’s Canada Shamrock Shakes are back and available nationwide.

The beloved seasonal treat is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup for that extra taste of luck.

shamrock shake

McDonald’s Canada

The minty shake is available in all sizes, from child sizing to large.

When you’re at McDonald’s for your $1 coffee, grab a shake to-go too!

Just make sure you jump on this before it’s too late. They’re available across locations for a limited time only.

