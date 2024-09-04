Plans being finalized for Gaudreau brothers' funeral

The Gaudreau family is reportedly close to announcing details about a service to honour the life of Johnny and Matthew.

The two brothers were killed last week after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling. The tragic incident has rocked the hockey world to its core.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny’s team, held a press conference today, which included tributes from several key front-office members and players.

Among the touching speeches was a nugget of information related to an upcoming memorial for the two brothers.

“We believe those details are being finalized. We’re going to take our lead and direction from the family on that,” said the first speaker.

Information on the service is expected to come out very soon. Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell confirmed that the entire team will be attending, and many from across the hockey world are expected to be present as well.

Defenceman Zach Werenski also gave an emotional speech and thanked Johnny for “choosing Columbus when others wouldn’t.” Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022, representing the franchise’s biggest free-agent signing of all time.

The funeral will no doubt be an emotional affair as the entire sports world continues to be in shock at this senseless tragedy.

The hockey community has shown great support to the Gaudreau family over the days since the tragic incident. Many touching tributes have been paid by people like Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Jarome Iginla, former teammates, and many others.

Fans have also created monuments, including a large one outside the Saddledome in Calgary, where the Flames will host a candlelight vigil tonight.

In addition, a GoFundMe started for Matthew’s wife, Madeline, and her unborn son, Tripp, has far surpassed its original goal of US$30,000. As it stands right now, the fundraiser has raised just shy of US$600,000. Among the donators are many NHL players who have made significant contributions.