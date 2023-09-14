John Shorthouse will be back in the broadcast booth next season calling Vancouver Canucks games.

Sportsnet 650’s Satiar Shah first reported that Shorthouse has indeed signed a new deal that will keep him on the air for regional television broadcasts.

Shorthouse, who has called Canucks games for more than 25 years, was without a contract after this season and negotiated a new deal in the summer.

Sportsnet has yet to unveil its broadcast teams for the coming season. For the first time in over two decades, Shorthouse will have a new partner for television broadcasts, as John Garrett won’t be back.

Just who will be joining Shorthouse and host Dan Murphy has yet to be officially announced, though many people believe it’ll be Dave Tomlinson, who has left his job with the Seattle Kraken for a “new broadcasting opportunity with the NHL in Canada.” Ray Ferraro has also been rumoured to be potentially involved.

Tomlinson, who took over from Tom Larscheid in the broadcast booth in 2010, has called games with Shorthouse before. They were together on TSN 1040 radio broadcasts from 2010 to 2017, until the radio rights deal changed hands from Bell to Rogers.

Last October the Canucks and Rogers announced a 10-year extension to their broadcast partnership, keeping games on Sportsnet for both television and radio.