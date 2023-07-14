Ex-Canucks analyst leaves Seattle job for new broadcasting gig in Canada

Dave Tomlinson has worked alongside Everett Fitzhugh for the past two seasons in Seattle (@HockeyDaveT/Twitter)

Dave Tomlinson is coming home to Canada.

But is he coming home to Vancouver?

The former Vancouver Canucks analyst has announced that he is leaving his job as Seattle Kraken radio colour commentator.

“I have been offered a new broadcasting opportunity with the NHL in Canada and therefore have made the difficult decision to leave 93.3 KJR and the Seattle Kraken Audio Network,” Tomlinson said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

The North Vancouver native used to call Canucks games alongside John Shorthouse with TSN 1040, taking over the colour analyst position from Tom Larscheid in 2010. Tomlinson held the job until 2017, when 1040 lost the radio broadcast rights to Sportsnet 650. Corey Hirsch called games alongside Brendan Batchelor from 2017 to 2022, with Randip Janda taking over as Sportsnet 650’s analyst last season.

Tomlinson headed south to Seattle when the Kraken entered the league in 2021, working alongside radio play-by-play man Everett Fitzhugh.

Just where Tomlinson is headed has yet to be revealed, but there is no shortage of dots to connect. John Garrett’s replacement has yet to be announced for Sportsnet’s regional Canucks broadcasts. Ray Ferraro appears destined for that role, but only in a part-time capacity given his current job with ESPN.

There is also no shortage of rumours regarding the future of Hockey Night in Canada broadcasters, with Rogers rumoured to be cutting costs. “Only Elliotte Friedman is safe from the changes and cost-cutting measures on the horizon,” Howard Berger reported last week.