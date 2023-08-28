Here's when Vancouver's outdoor pools will be closing for the season

You’ll have just a few days left to enjoy splashing around Vancouver’s outdoor pools as they are soon expected to close for the season.

The City of Vancouver has five outdoor pools but they are only open for a few months of the year.

According to the City, all outdoor pools will close for the season early next week on Monday, September 4.

The pools are:

Second Beach Pool — Stanley Park Drive and North Lagoon Drive

Kitsilano Pool — 2305 Cornwall Avenue

New Brighton Pool — 3201 New Brighton Road

Hillcrest Aquatic Centre — 4575 Clancy Loranger Way

and Maple Grove Pool — 6875 Yew Street

Of course, for those avid swimmers, the City’s nine indoor pools will continue to remain open year-round.