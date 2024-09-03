13 places hiring for tons of jobs this month in Vancouver

After enjoying summer vacations and drinks on the patio after work, the nearing fall season might be dreadful for some folks who are unhappy with their careers.

However, the good news is there are plenty of career opportunities in Vancouver for those ready for a fresh start.

From innovative companies and respected industry names to civic institutions and more, you’ll find an intriguing role on this list that’s right for you.

Here are 13 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this September:

Mann Farms

Believe it or not, Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a flair for scares, Maan Farms is hiring for some fun jobs that pay really well.

The creators of “Canada’s scariest corn maze” in Abbotsford are gearing up for the fall season, and you can get paid to scare by acting as one of the many ghoulish characters.

Positions pay up to $45 per hour, depending on previous acting experience. Several support roles are also available.

Actor positions fall under four different categories, all with their own pay grade and qualifications.

Levels:

Emerging Performer ($18-$23 per hour)

Intermediate Artist ($23-$29 per hour)

Accomplished Artist ($29-$35 per hour)

Veteran Performer ($35-$40 per hour)

The City of Vancouver is hiring right now, and if you land a job, you could make decent money and receive benefits.

The City is looking to fill dozens of roles in departments such as administration, engineering services, and parks, recreation, and culture.

The full list of available positions is available online.

Sephora

If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you may want to brush up on your resume because Sephora Canada is hiring.

If you like discounts, Sephora offers major ones for employees. Each of the career listings also suggests that Sephora supports its employees’ personal growth “to build your personalized career plan, so you can achieve your professional goals.”

Sephora is searching for applicants to fill beauty advisors, operations consultants, and even vacant management roles.

Check out what jobs are vacant near you here.

Cactus Club Cafe

If Cactus Club’s values for “attentive, warm, and unpretentious” service speak to you, this could be a great company where you can grow.

Whether you’re interested in food service, culinary, or management, there are opportunities across the city.

Check out the job options at Cactus here.

Marriott

The Marriott has several gigs available, all of which pay well.

Part-time, full-time, seasonal jobs and night shifts are available at hotels around Metro Vancouver.

From food and beverage to finance positions, lists of jobs are up for grabs.

If you’re looking for a side gig or ready to commit to hospitality, check out a full list of opportunities here.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

KPU prides itself on offering employees competitive compensation, employee benefits, and other perks. “From health and well-being to career development, we’re committed to helping our people achieve success,” the company says.

Just this year, it was recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers for 2024.

As of early September, there are more than 70 external job postings based in Surrey, Langley, and Richmond.

Careers like IT Administrative Assistant, Animal Care Coordinator, Counsellor, Financial Aid Student Assistant, and a number of research and instructor positions.

Here’s where to find a list of KPU careers.

City of Surrey

The City of Surrey has dozens of open positions it is currently hiring for, and one might be the perfect fit for you.

Whether you’re starting your career or looking to grow, the job opportunities with the City are as diverse as its residents. And they come with some pretty great benefits.

The City of Surrey is looking for a Recreation Programmer within Aquatics, an accountant, a community service coordinator, a traffic engineer, a guitar instructor, and more.

Here is a full list of jobs.

ICBC

If you’re looking to kickstart your professional prospects, ICBC is hiring for several surprisingly well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver and BC.

Among the jobs with a salary listed on the ICBC website, ICBC has listed some positions that pay well over $120,000 annually.

Here is a full list of vacant careers at ICBC.

Cineplex

If you love movies and are also looking for a new position, here’s some great news: Cineplex is currently hiring for several job openings.

A quick look at Cineplex’s careers page shows about eight jobs available right now. The company is looking to fill both front-of-house and back-of-house positions, such as cast members, managers, and business development representatives within media sales.

And the job comes with plenty of perks, too.

Some benefits include tuition assistance, flexible hours, and discounts on food and beverages. So make sure to check out the careers page.

Here are some job openings at Cineplex that are definitely worth considering.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population and is hiring for various roles in its communities.

You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

TransLink

If you’re looking for a job that pays, TransLink is hiring to fill dozens of roles and help with SkyTrains, buses and even Transit Police. Many of the roles pay amazingly well.

There are dozens of job postings on the TransLink career page.

While many jobs require substantial experience, some roles don’t have an extensive list of qualifications.

Indigo

Suppose you’re a book lover who just can’t get enough cozy reading sessions in (especially with a cute mug and blanket). In that case, you’ll love that there are seasonal opportunities available during the cooler months.

For more information and to apply, click here.

If you’re looking for a career in the video game world and have the expertise, EA is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver. Some pay pretty well, with several jobs offering six-figure annual salaries.

Positions include engineering, technical artist, and designer roles, among dozens of others.

Check out some of the roles on the EA Sports site.