7 companies hiring over 657 positions in Vancouver this March

With spring on its way, could your career use some growth? Right now, there are a ton of companies looking for top talent (like you!), and they’ve got the benefits to make it worth applying.

Check out these companies and learn more about your next role:

Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere. Jobs: 600+ in the Vancouver Area across the Concierge and Distribution Centres

600+ in the Vancouver Area across the Concierge and Distribution Centres Perks: Some of the industry-leading benefits you will receive working at Aritzia: Industry-leading wages, starting at $20 per hour Competitive Pay Packages – A commitment to performance-based pay increases and career progression Aritzia Concierge offers a set weekly schedule, while Aritzia Distribution opportunities offer a flexible schedule Product Discount – Their beautiful product, at their famous discount Employee Assistance Program – 24/7 support, resources, and information available to you and your family Aspirational Workspace – Every detail is considered to connect to the energy of the culture Complimentary coffee and tea Amenities – Facilities include an on-site gym, bike storage rooms, and shower facilities with complimentary conveniences Extras – A multitude of other perks and more

Some of the industry-leading benefits you will receive working at Aritzia: More: Anyone can apply for the jobs and learn more. Apply here for Seasonal Concierge Advisors opportunities. Apply here for Seasonal Distribution Centre Associates.

Comprehensive health benefits Flexible unlimited vacation days Monthly global wellness days Family planning stipends and services Four+ months paid parental leave Personal & professional development stipends Paid Volunteer time off Workspace & home office stipends

More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.