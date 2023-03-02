7 companies hiring over 657 positions in Vancouver this March

With spring on its way, could your career use some growth? Right now, there are a ton of companies looking for top talent (like you!), and they’ve got the benefits to make it worth applying.
Check out these companies and learn more about your next role:
Aritzia
- Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.
- Jobs: 600+ in the Vancouver Area across the Concierge and Distribution Centres
- Perks: Some of the industry-leading benefits you will receive working at Aritzia:
- Industry-leading wages, starting at $20 per hour
- Competitive Pay Packages – A commitment to performance-based pay increases and career progression
- Aritzia Concierge offers a set weekly schedule, while Aritzia Distribution opportunities offer a flexible schedule
- Product Discount – Their beautiful product, at their famous discount
- Employee Assistance Program – 24/7 support, resources, and information available to you and your family
- Aspirational Workspace – Every detail is considered to connect to the energy of the culture
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Amenities – Facilities include an on-site gym, bike storage rooms, and shower facilities with complimentary conveniences
- Extras – A multitude of other perks and more
- More: Anyone can apply for the jobs and learn more. Apply here for Seasonal Concierge Advisors opportunities. Apply here for Seasonal Distribution Centre Associates.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Senior Engineering Manager, Core Experience and Moderation, Senior Software Engineer, Crypto Security, Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Video Engineer – Consumer Products, Media Foundation, Senior Software Engineer, Backend Reddit X (Marketplace), Senior Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Client Account Manager, Mid-Market, Senior Android Engineer, Consumer Products, Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Contextual Intelligence), Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Prediction), Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Engineer – Developer Experience, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform), and Staff Software Engineer, Data Access.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. If Reddit really wants to be home for everyone, it has to start by ensuring all of its employees can find a home here first. Reddit has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
- Comprehensive health benefits
- Flexible unlimited vacation days
- Monthly global wellness days
- Family planning stipends and services
- Four+ months paid parental leave
- Personal & professional development stipends
- Paid Volunteer time off
- Workspace & home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Education Records Assistant, HR Coordinator, Career Services Advisor, Data Science Mentor, Web Development Mentor, Data Science Instructor, Student Success Coordinator, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Subject Matter Expert, Cyber Security, Subject Matter Expert, Data Analytics / Data Science, Partnerships and Proposals Specialist, Marketing Administrative Assistant – 1 Year Contract, Intermediate Software Developer and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join its clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
PolicyMe
- Who: PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital life insurance solution for Canadian families, making it easy to get a quote and apply for term life insurance online in 20 minutes or less. Through technology, PolicyMe is streamlining the traditional insurance process, removing barriers and inefficiencies to deliver a fully underwritten life insurance policy that families deserve but with fewer steps and lower costs. Since launching in 2018, the Canadian insurtech has sold over $5 billion in life insurance coverage to Canadians.
- Jobs: PolicyMe is currently hiring a Bilingual Licensed Life Insurance Advisor (remote), Intermediate Engineer- Fullstack (remote), Senior Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Junior Engineer- Fullstack (remote), and Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager (remote).
- Perks: You’ll work for a fast-growing technology company that offers a competitive salary, access to stock options, an annual Health Spend Account, four weeks of vacation and L&D resources to accelerate professional development. The team is fully remote, with optional access to an office in downtown Toronto.
- More: You can learn more about PolicyMe and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Footwear Lead – Under Armour, Sr. Assistant Store Manager – Under Armour, Assistant Store Manager – Hugo Boss, Assistant Store Manager – Levi’s, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonus’, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development, Engineering Manager, Product Manager, QA Analyst, Senior Data Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Frontend, Staff Product Designer, Software Developer, Full Stack. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? Submit a General Application here!
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Match.com.) The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Its growing team is currently hiring: Director of Customer Success (14-month contract), Director of Finance, Senior Technical Project Manager
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages, including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.
Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].