Hollywood strike spurs local job fair for out-of-work film workers

If you’re a business that has some vacant spots to fill, this job fair may have the right employee for you.

On Tuesday, August 22, more than 200 people will be available to sign up for temporary gigs at the Maple Ridge Public Library. The Temporary Employment Fair aims to connect local businesses with film professionals seeking short-term employment as the Hollywood strike continues.

The City of Maple Ridge has partnered with WorkBC Centre Maple Ridge and film industry groups and unions to bring short-term employment to those affected by the ongoing film strikes. Businesses with the availability of contractual roles, temporary assignments, or project-based tasks are encouraged to register.

The prospective employee pool will include a skilled group that usually works in the film industry but is out of work due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

“They have an incredible skill set, from electricians, accountants, carpenters, landscaping, general labour, security, Class 1 driving and other skills that could help kickstart projects for local businesses,” said director of economic development Tyler Westover.

As its name suggests, the event is looking for businesses that have temporary employment available. “Temporary ranges from a couple of days to a couple of months,” according to the report.

Film workers in Hollywood North have been out of work for months

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the US started earlier this year and writers and artists in Hollywood continue to strike. These strikes come as a result of failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to Creative BC, there are an estimated 40,517 full-time and equivalent jobs and up to 88,000 people working in the industry. The film industry in the province also generates an estimated $3.6 billion in production spending. Film industry members in BC who are a part of these strikes have been out of work.

“In BC, US based-production constitutes the bulk of production that routinely occurs here, but the current labour action does not ‘effectively shut down production,’ it prevents the parts of production that, in this case, directly involve SAG/AFTRA actors and/or WGA members – for example, productions in prep or post-production can continue their work,” a rep from the Motion Picture Production Industry Association (MPPIA) of BC told Daily Hive.

The job fair is open to local businesses across Maple Ridge, the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. Participation is free for employers but prior registration is recommended.

To participate in this temporary job fair, you can register your business online.

When: August 22, 2023

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: Maple Ridge Public Library — 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road. Register your business online.

Files from Sarah Anderson