Jimmy Kimmel shouts out viral Vancouver City Council prank call (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 15 2022, 10:48 pm
Jimmy Kimmel Live | Vancouver City Council

A bit of local colour here in Vancouver caught the attention of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel this week, putting our City Council in the limelight.

At the start of the year, Daily Hive Urbanized reported that Vancouver City Council’s first public meeting of 2022 had a moment of levity when the first person on the list of public speakers was a prank call.

Councillor Pete Fry referred to the speakers’ list to let Vancouverites call in and voice their opinions. But the night’s first speaker had a rather inappropriate pseudonym – “Jack Indaddyoff.”

“Seeing no further questions from council, we’re now going to hear from the public. Starting with speaker number one… Jack Indaddyoff. Do we have Jack Indaddyoff on the line?” called out Fry. “Speaker number one, Jackin Daddyoff,” said Fry.

The stunt, very much a throwback to Bart Simpson’s timeless prank calls to Moe’s Tavern in The Simpsons, has made international headlines now.

While it was a candidate for the Clip of the Year 2022, it lost to a newsreel covering a giant slide. Watch the clip to see more, and who knows what’s in store for Ken Sim’s new City Council in 2023.

 

With files from Kenneth Chan.

