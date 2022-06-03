A popular American late-night host just gave BC a shout-out after it made headlines worldwide for its move to decriminalize drugs.

“You know, there’s an experiment about to happen in Canada that’s going to start at the beginning of next year,” said Jimmy Kimmel on a recent show.

“British Columbia is going to become the first Canadian province to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, fentanyl, and meth – which happen to be all the ingredients you need to make Florida at home,” he joked.

You can check out the clip from his show, posted to his YouTube channel on Thursday, June 2, the BC mention comes at around eight minutes and 30 seconds in.

“They’re going to try it out for three years and see what happens…I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, their summer’s going to be a lot more fun than ours,” said Kimmel.

On May 31, it was announced that Canada had approved BC’s exemption request to allow adults to possess small quantities of controlled substances without facing criminal charges.

The three-year trial period will run from January 31, 2023, until January 31, 2026, and it sounds like Kimmel predicts that it’ll be a good thing for the province.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.