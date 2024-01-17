Jimmy John's sandwich chain aims to expand nationally across Canada

US-based sandwich shops entering the Canadian market is certainly an emerging trend. First, we had Earl of Sandwich making some moves, the same thing with Firehouse Subs, and now, another challenger has emerged: Jimmy John’s.

Jimmy John’s was founded in 1983 and is now the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the US.

It operates more than 2,600 restaurants in 48 states, and soon, this handheld brand is coming north of the border.

Jimmy John’s parent company, Inspire Brands, has signed two international franchise agreements to bring its signature hot, toasted sandos to Canada and Latin America.

This is a big move in the brand’s global expansion plan.

“For 40 years, Jimmy John’s has taken a straightforward approach to making ridiculously good, quality sandwiches and it’s now time to share them with the world,” says Michael Haley, President & Managing Director, International for Inspire Brands.

“In a global restaurant environment where simplicity is paramount, we’re confident this brand is primed for extensive international growth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns)

The first Canadian location of Jimmy John’s will launch in partnership with Foodtastic.

No details on the address have been given, but it will be located in the GTA.

The company shares that over time, Jimmy John’s plans to expand nationally across Canada.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details. In the meantime, check out these other international food concepts eyeing Canada for expansion.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok