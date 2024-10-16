This won’t be the last Hall of Fame call that Jim Hughson gets.

The legendary hockey broadcaster from Fort St. John is going into the BC Sports Hall of Fame, along with a number of other big names.

Hughson is famous for his work calling NHL games on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada, as well as TSN before that. He was also once the voice of the Vancouver Canucks, succeeding Jim Robson and preceding John Shorthouse, on CKNW (radio) and Sportsnet (television).

The 68-year-old retired from broadcasting in 2021.

Fellow inductee Ray Ferraro’s broadcasting accomplishments could have put him into the Hall of Fame’s media category as well, but the Trail native is going into the BC Sports Hall of Fame as an athlete. Thought by many to be the best colour analyst in hockey, Ferraro has been calling Canucks regional games on Sportsnet for the past two seasons. He scored 408 goals and 898 points during a 1,258-game NHL career.

There’s no surprise that Christine Sinclair is Hall-of-Fame bound, too. The Burnaby native has scored more goals (190) in international soccer than anyone else on the planet. Unquestionably the greatest women’s soccer player Canada has ever produced, Sinclair is also a three-time Olympic medal winner (one gold and two bronze).

Here’s the full list of people that the BC Sports Hall of Fame will honour in 2025:

2000 BC Lions Grey Cup team (team/football)

Christine Sinclair (athlete/soccer)

Ray Ferraro (athlete/hockey)

Walter Wu (athlete/para swimming)

Nathan Hirayama (athlete/rugby)

Cindy Devine (athlete/mountain biking)

Jim Hughson (media)

Robert Wright (W.A.C. Bennett Award)

Meraloma Club Founders (pioneer/multi-sport)

Chandra Madhosingh (builder-coach/table tennis)

Wes Woo (builder-coach/weightlifting)

Dr. Saul Miller (builder-coach/sports psychology)

Induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame is the highest sporting honour in the province. Since 1966, 452 individuals and 69 teams have been inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame’s “Hall of Champions.”