One of the funniest Canadians to make it in Hollywood, Jim Carrey, says he would come out of acting retirement to make the third Ace Ventura — but only if it’s directed by someone like Christopher Nolan.

The original Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out in 1994, when Carrey’s comedy career was still fresh. It follows the hilariously absurd story of a pet detective who has to find the abducted mascot of the Miami Dolphins football team.

The sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, came out the next year to enormous box office success. There hasn’t been a third movie yet, but there could be.

“I think after the fact when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey told E! News about a potential third Pet Detective movie.

“If Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting…’ then I might listen. But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”

Carrey announced his retirement from acting after the release of his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He played Dr. Robotnik, sporting a wild moustache for the part.

Free Emoji! Don’t say I never gave you anything! #DrRobotnik pic.twitter.com/AJ39xwOsk1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 16, 2022

Christopher Nolan doesn’t usually make comedies and is known for his more serious action flicks like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Tenet.

It would certainly be interesting to see what came out of a collaboration between him and the actor — especially one revolving around the adventures of a wacky wiz like Ace Ventura.