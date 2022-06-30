Jessica Lowndes is an accomplished and multi-talented performer across a range of mediums. The Vancouver-born singer and actress moved to Los Angeles at sixteen and has since taken the entertainment industry by storm. From landing lead roles on shows like 90210 and appearing in several Hallmark movies to releasing more than 20 original songs. Everything she puts her name to is a blaring success.

Lowndes took time out of her busy schedule to catch up with Daily Hive to talk about her new movie, Harmony from the Heart, for which she wrote the screenplay, executive produced, and starred in a lead role. She was excited to share that she recently signed a four-picture deal to star in, write, direct, and executive produce original films for GAC Family.

We also talked about her visual album, ELEMENTAL, releasing over the course of the year. Each single is accompanied by a music video directed by Lowndes and when combined at the end will be a short film, releasing September 16.

What made you want to pursue acting and how did you get into the industry?

I’ve always wanted to be an actress and singer and grew up performing in school plays and community theatre. Just before ninth grade, my mom happened to see an open call on the morning news and drove me to the audition. I didn’t end up booking the role but that’s when I met my first agent in Vancouver and he signed me on the spot.

Many know you as Adrianna Tate-Duncan from the hit series 90210. How did your life change after the show?

The show is something that I will always be extremely grateful for. I learned so much over the course of five seasons. I grew as an actress, as a person, and as a musician. It gave me the platform and a voice to help people, to hopefully inspire people to follow their dreams, and it opened up incredible doors for me to pursue other creative ventures like singing, screenwriting, and directing.

We love the song “Hunter,” the first single on your visual album. You took a unique spin in directing each video which in the end will result in a short film. Tell me about the inspiration behind ELEMENTAL.

The ELEMENTAL visual album sets out to showcase the journey we all experience, from being in love to having your heart broken to finding new love again and the ups and downs along the way. Each video focuses on a different element serving as both a metaphor and device where the idea is expressed that something can have both a light and dark side to it.

The theme and arc of the visual album represent the internal conflict and growth that we encounter when we find the strength to walk away from the people, habits, and choices that are not serving us. It touches on themes such as moving on from the memories of the past, the spiritual process of changing yourself to become the person you know you can be, and reconnecting with your inner child by addressing the wounded elements deep within in order to find healing.

You star in a lead role in your new film, Harmony from the Heart, and you also wrote, and executive produced the movie. What was the process of each role?

I definitely wore a lot of hats and creating my passion project from the ground up, writing original music for the movie, executive producing, and starring in this was an absolute dream come true. It was a lot of work but didn’t feel like work because I loved every minute of it and couldn’t be more proud of the finished product.

Harmony From the Heart is a story that came straight from my heart. I play a musical therapist Violet, who crosses paths with a doctor named Blake, played by Jesse Metcalfe. They don’t see eye-to-eye initially, but over time develop a deep and lasting bond.

I was really inspired a couple of years back during a bizarre pilot year as an actress when I was going through repeat auditions, and not booking any roles. I didn’t know what was going on. I forced myself to go home and write for an hour every evening to remind myself why I got into this business in the first place. I didn’t plan to sell what I was writing, but it happened by chance. It was a labour of love. This was the first movie I wrote, and it was therapy for me. As a whole, it’s a movie about hope, dedicated to my grandmother. I hope it resonates with others.

What do you love the most about living in Vancouver?

First off — Vancouver is one of the most beautiful places in the world. The striking city is surrounded by natural beauty everywhere you look. From the scenic views of the ocean to the North Shore mountains to the forests — Vancouver is just so clean and green, a gateway to the great outdoors. I love going on adventures! I love being able to drive to the snow in a heartbeat. I also really love the laid-back lifestyle in Vancouver and the people. It’s a lot slower-paced than LA but still has all the excitement of a major city. Even though I’m from here, my jaw drops whenever I take in the stunning scenery. Not just saying this because I’m original from here, but it’s gotta be one of the most picturesque cities I’ve ever been to.

ELEMENTAL releases on August 19, followed by the visual album on September 16. Harmony from the Heart is streaming on Super Channel.