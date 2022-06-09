Rebel Wilson comes out and goes Insta-official with new girlfriend

Australian actress Rebel Wilson revealed her new partner on Instagram Thursday, the first time the star has publicly revealed she’s attracted to women.

She debuted the romance with Ramona Agruma by sharing a smiling photo.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince,” Wilson wrote. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”

She added the “love is love” hashtag along with a rainbow emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Agruma is based in Los Angeles and is the founder of clothing shop Lemon Ve Limon.

Wilson most recently dated billionaire Jacob Busch of Anheuser-Busch brewing. They split up earlier this year.

The Pitch Perfect star appears in Netflix’s new flick Senior Year playing a 38-year-old woman who goes back to high school after waking up from a coma.