Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow, Squamish Nation Council Chairperson Khelsilem, and Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas.

Jericho Beach has been intertwined with the lives of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil- Waututh peoples for thousands of years. Its name, ʔəy̓alməxʷ (in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language spoken by the Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh peoples) or Iy̓álmexw (in the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh language spoken by the Squamish people), translates to “a good land.”

Our people remember this name and its connections to this stunning location and abundant resources, including fresh spring water, seafood, majestic red cedars for constructing homes, and wild game to sustain families. For generations, we held significant cultural, social, and economic events at ʔəy̓alməxʷ/Iy̓álmexw to mark important life events such as births, weddings, funerals, or the designation of new leadership roles.

British Columbia’s history of occupying our lands is an ongoing struggle for our people.

After negotiating and repurchasing our interest in the Jericho Lands for $717 million, we now hold ownership once again (in part with Canada Lands Company) and commit to steward it forever. Though buying back land that was wrongfully taken carries painful reminders of colonization’s wounds, we see this as an opportunity to create lasting change, rewriting the narrative to include our truth of mistreatment and forging a new path toward reconciliation. Our families embrace this chance for meaningful transformation, determined to overcome the injustices of the past.

In 2019, the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh governments announced our plans to develop the Jericho Lands, working with Canada Lands Company, representing the most significant opportunity for city-building in Vancouver’s history.

Unlike past decades where development took place in our homelands without our support or involvement as traditional owners, this project is a transformative approach to Indigenous and non-Indigenous governments working together to address common challenges, such as a lack of housing and affordability.

MST Development Corporation (MSTDC), through whom this site would be developed, is a First Nations government-owned corporation controlled by a board of directors appointed by the elected leadership of our Nations. Our leadership ensures that projects that MSTDC undertakes align with and are accountable to our communities’ collective vision and values. MSTDC collaborates with partners like the Canada Lands Company, the City of Vancouver, urban design firms, and development specialists to bring together expertise and creativity to design sensitive, innovative, and forward-thinking projects.

On June 16, we released a revised site concept for the Jericho Lands as part of the fourth phase of a City of Vancouver-led engagement process. The vision for the Jericho Lands encompasses a thoughtful blend of objectives: enhancing First Nations reconciliation, protecting the environment, providing housing for people with different income levels, offering parks and open spaces, and celebrating Indigenous heritage.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to generate wealth that can be safeguarded for future generations and invested into our communities to improve the quality of life for First Nations people.

We are committed to creating homes that are accessible to the broader community while reflecting our traditions and demonstrating respect for nature, which is part of everything we do.

We will seize this opportunity to revitalize the spirit of the longhouse, welcoming people of all backgrounds to our ancestral lands. Because we will own these lands in perpetuity, the housing will be rental and leasehold, making it more affordable for working families.

Importantly, the revised site concept reflects what we have heard through a four-year engagement process with our community members, Elders, and youth to determine what is important to them in the development of their lands. We have heard clearly that nature, water, sustainability, and highlighting of our Indigenous cultures and worldviews must be at the core of this new neighbourhood. Our Nations are united in our approach to securing economic benefits for our people through training, development, employment and contracting opportunities as well as in raising our hands in welcome to everyone who comes to visit or pass through ʔəy̓alməxʷ/Iy̓álmexw/Jericho Lands.

The revised site concept incorporates a mix of built-form elements, with a range of buildings that include both low-rise structures and high-rise towers. These tall buildings will not only serve as landmarks but also reflect the cultural distinctiveness of the area, accentuating the site’s natural ridgeline. The development will be designed as a vehicle-light community, prioritizing public transit, walking, and cycling, demonstrating a firm commitment to climate action and reducing carbon emissions.

The site concept also includes creating new public amenities to benefit the community. These amenities include a community centre, childcare facilities, a school, cultural spaces, public parks, open spaces, and plazas. This holistic approach ensures that the Jericho Lands development goes beyond housing, offering a vibrant and inclusive environment for residents and the public to thrive.

But we are in a housing crisis, and so our site concept provides 13,000 new homes, ranging from affordable housing to strata leasehold apartments, catering to various household needs.

We are committed to providing below-market affordable housing, with at least 20% of the homes being social housing, and at least 10% being below market rental. Some of the affordable homes could be used by Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh families — bringing our people home after one hundred years of being denied the right to live in what was our shared traditional land. We also welcome current and future residents of the region who need and want access to affordable rental and homeownership opportunities.

The Jericho Lands development offers a unique opportunity to financially support the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh communities and enhance our quality of life through essential social programs. Restricting the project based on design or revisionist concerns undermines our efforts to regain control over our stolen lands. The development’s historical significance as an MST gathering place should supersede notions like “neighbourhood character” or “heritage” when considering densification.

Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh peoples are making their own decisions about what constitutes livability within our territory that might be different from livability concepts that left our communities impoverished while nearby neighbourhoods were reserved for the very wealthy.

First Nations peoples have the right to shape our future and define what constitutes a thriving community.

The Canadian Constitution recognizes our Aboriginal rights, which include an “inescapable economic component.” Opponents of our development decisions sometimes don’t understand how they could be undermining our fundamental rights as Indigenous Peoples.

We invite you to learn more about how our plans will weave Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil- Waututh values through ʔəy̓alməxʷ/Iy̓álmexw/Jericho Lands and benefit the city and region by visiting inspirejericho.ca and participating in the City of Vancouver-led engagement running until July 16, 2023.

Together, let’s champion this transformative project and support the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh communities as we reclaim our heritage, revitalize our lands, and shape a future that reflects our values and aspirations. The time for progress is now, and by embracing this extraordinary opportunity, Vancouver can become a model city that embraces the principles of reconciliation, sustainability, and inclusivity.