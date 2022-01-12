Man with history of dangerous crimes missing from halfway house: VPD

A man who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver is now the subject of a Canada-wide search.

Vancouver Police are looking for the public’s help in locating Jeremy George, who is currently serving a long term supervision order.

He had been released to a halfway house with strict conditions — including a nightly curfew.

George is Indigenous, 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. The VPD says the man has a skull tattoo on his right shoulder, has the word “hell” tattooed on his right forearm, and has “hellrazor” tattooed on his chest.

While the VPD has not released the nature of George’s crimes, according to court services online, a man with the same name has been charged with sexual assault, assault, and car theft.

Anyone who sees George, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.